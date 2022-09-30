Faye E. (Nicholson) Antolik, 74, of Blairsville (Brenizer), passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Greensburg.
The daughter of George and Margaret (Piper) Nicholson, she was born Dec. 28, 1947, in Indiana.
Surviving are her son, Richard Troy Antolik (Tina), of Blairsville; two daughters, Samantha J. Kahl (Robert), of Blairsville, and Michele Trout (Jim), of Youngstown; six grandchildren: Katelyn Antolik-Nowak (Andrew), Wade Antolik (Vanessa Pavlik), Courtney Kalning (Matthew), Ryan Brody (Abby McCallen), Taylor Trout (Shannon) and Carter Trout; and six great-grandchildren: Holden, Silas, Jasper, Mason, Maddy and Addy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard S. Antolik, on Aug. 14, 2018; and two brothers, George Nicholson and Charles Nicholson.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home, Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
Interment will be in the SS. Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
