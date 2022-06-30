Faye R. Haupt, 94, of Indiana, was called by her Lord heavenward and welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, June 27, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village.
A daughter of Augustine and Ethel M. Gittings Kline, she was born Sept. 18, 1927, on the family farm in Colver, where she was raised.
Faye was a 1946 graduate of Central Cambria High School. She was a member of Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church for 68 years, where she served as a deacon and a circle leader of the Women’s Christian Fellowship for a number of years. Faye also volunteered at St. Andrew’s Village for 35 years.
She was a beautiful seamstress and enjoyed making clothes for various local organizations, including Alice Paul House, Lifeway, Pathway Homeless Shelter and international missions to Honduras, Haiti, Dominican Republic and, most recently, Sierra Leone. Faye enjoyed both flower and vegetable gardening and especially loved sharing her harvest with the residents of the Village House at St. Andrew’s.
She is survived by three children: Darlene H. Uhron and husband Barry, of Indiana; Thomas R. Haupt and wife Dianne, of Greensburg; and Brian D. Haupt and wife Stephanie, of Indiana; seven grandchildren: Samantha and significant other Issac, Melissa, Lyndsey, Clayton and wife Lynie, Claire, Neil and wife Jennifer, and Marissa; seven great-grandchildren: Javon, Jasmine, Marcus, Aniyah, Rylan, Adalai and Grayson; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dean E. Haupt; four siblings: Clyde Kline, Lyhle Kline, Harold Kline and Helen Wells; and a great-granddaughter, Shanelle Trout.
Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Rob Sparr officiating. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Johnstown.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 640 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinson lytleshoemaker.com.