Faye Wissinger

It is with incredible sadness that the family of Faye (Lloyd) Wissinger share the passing of their beloved Mother in the early morning of Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Halquist Capital Caring Hospital in Arlington, Va.
Faye was born Nov. 22, 1921, on a farm to Bertha and Clyde Lloyd in Cherry Tree. She was the youngest of four children and would have celebrated her 99th birthday this year. She strived with all her heart and soul to reach 100 years young.
Our Mother was formerly married to Floyd Wissinger (deceased), in Coalport, on Dec. 15, 1937. She was an incredible Mother to Glenda Jacobson (Robert) of Sparks, Nev.; Ronald Wissinger (Myrtle, deceased), of Patton; Carroll Wissinger (deceased); Charles (Larry) Wissinger (Elizabeth), of Womelsdorf; Janet Bashista (David), of Virginia Beach, Va.; Sarah Wissinger, of Springfield, Va.; and Susan Shepherd (deceased). She leaves nine living grandchildren (1 deceased) and 14 great-grandchildren.
While the three youngest girls were still in school, Mom went to work for Frank Yarnal at Mt. View Rest Home in Hillsdale, where she was employed for 3½ years. She was loved by all the patients. Then Faye was offered a position as a licensed practical nurse at Indiana Hospital, where she worked for 18 years and was very dedicated to all the patients. Her favorite assignment was always the nursery. Unfortunately, an auto accident ended her nursing career at the hospital.
In 1985 she moved to Woodbridge, Va., to be closer to her two daughters, Sarah and Susan. Mom eventually adopted an orange tabby cat named Peppy and later an abandoned black cat named Howard. She loved her cats. Mom did beautiful needlepoint and various crafts. She had a cabinet full of paint and loved painting birdhouses and giving them to friends and family.
She loved going to Woodbridge Senior Center to play or call bingo. Her favorite game, however, was Rummikub. Mom would beg you to play and she usually won!
Faye was an active member of the Church of Christ in Dale City, Va., until she could no longer drive. Because of her many health issues, Mom sold her condo and moved to Springfield, Va., to live with her daughter Sarah, who was her loving caregiver for seven years.
The family extends thanks to Drs. Stephen Rosenfeld and Irmindra Rana for their special care of our Mother.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Miller Funeral Home in Woodbridge, Va., then transported to Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Friends and family will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where a noon funeral service officiated by Pastor Paul Yarnal will be held on Thursday.
Committal Service will follow at Uniontown Cemetery in Green Township, Indiana County, across from the church.
Kindly observe social distancing and please wear a mask.
Our family wishes to thank the Halquist Center for their caring, professionalism and love to our Mother in providing a peaceful passing.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Faye’s name to Capital Caring Health, The Halquist Center at www.capitalcaring.org.
Rest in Peace Dear Mother. You are now in the Arms of Our Lord.
Please visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Faye’s guestbook and share a memory or condolence.