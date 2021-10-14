Felix E. Szalkowski

Felix Edward Szalkowski, 76, of Homer City (Brush Valley), died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was the son of Stella Szalkowski and was born on March 4, 1945, in Poland.
Felix was an Eagle Scout and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed his side-by-side, casinos, hunting, fishing and traveling.
He was foreman for R&P Coal Company and Consol Energy Company until his retirement in 1991.
Felix was a member of the VFW Post #1989, Indiana; the Shelocta Shooting Range; the Red Barn Sportsman’s Club and the Numine Sportsman’s Club. He was a member of the NRA.
Felix was a Vietnam veteran with the U.S. Army, where he was a medic. He was a Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce (Zack) Szalkowski; his two children, Brian Szalkowski, of Indiana, and Karen Bates, of Miami, Fla.; his five grandchildren, Jarhed Szalkowski and Austin Szalkowski, both of Homer City; Brionna Szalkowski and Alex Szalkowski, both of Shelocta; and Alora Young, of Miami, Fla. He is also survived by his sister, Irene Kranitz and her husband, Donald, of North Carolina, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Stanley and Joseph.
At Felix’s request there will be no viewing.
Arrangements are under the supervision of the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
