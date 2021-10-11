Filbert Eugene Jobe Sr., 93, of Indiana, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, while at the Communities at Indiana Haven.
The son of Bert and Anne (Byers) Filbert, he was born June 15, 1928, in Indiana.
He had been employed as a heavy equipment mechanic and had been a veteran who served as a corporal in the Army. Filbert was a member of Graystone Church and the Indiana Eagles. He was also a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Surviving are his son, Filbert Jr. and his wife Rosetta, Indiana; and grandchildren, Nicole, Jennifer, Angie, Beth and Pamela.
Preceding Filbert in death were his parents; wife Ermabel; and a brother, Ken.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.