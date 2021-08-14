Flora "Sis" E. Trimble

Flora “Sis” Elizabeth (McCreary) Trimble, 100, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Bethany Place Nursing Home in Indiana.
Born in Wandin on Sept. 29, 1920, Flora was the daughter of George and Flora (Learn) McCreary.
Flora was the wife of James Valgene Trimble. She was a homemaker all of her life. Sis and her husband brought many children into their home and fostered them through the years. As the oldest living member, Mrs. Trimble attended the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, where she worked in the nursery and taught Sunday school and junior church for many years. Sis was a part of the Travelers Club and was also the secretary and treasurer with the Alliance Women organization for six years.
Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Rose Marie Christy and her husband, Clair R., of Indiana, and Arelene Boyd, of New Hampshire; grandchildren, Brian Christy, of Horsham, Jonathan Christy and his wife, Janet, of Brookville, Md., and Elizabeth Boyd; great-grandchildren Ronin and Delora Christy; great-great grandson, Allen Boyd; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Sis was preceded in death by her sons, William P. Trimble and David Lee Trimble; a sister, Gertrude Brust; and brothers, Ross McCreary, Roy McCreary, John McCreary and Robert McCreary.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. Monday at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home with the Rev. Donald Brust officiating.
Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Flora’s honor to VNA/Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701 or the charity of your choice.
