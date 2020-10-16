Florence Andrews

Florence “Flo” Patricia Andrews, 94, of McIntyre, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Beacon Ridge.
Born Dec. 14, 1925, in McIntyre, Flo was the daughter of Jacob and Alice Butcher Chronoski and the wife of John “Wingo” Andrews.
Florence was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, her kindness and generosity and her love of her family and friends.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: John (Barbara) Andrews, of Upland, Calif., Bonnie (Wesley) Skibo, of Indiana, and Mary (Kenneth) Miller, of Mechanicsburg; grandchildren: John Andrews, Chris (Jessica) Andrews, Dan (Alice) Cota, Marisa Miller (Adni Klovo) and Andrea (Ian) Grady; great-grandchildren: Violet Andrews, Kiley Cota, Kai Cota, Evie Klovo and Jinnix Grady; sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Fancella; brothers: Jacob (Patsy) Chronoski, Richard Chronoski; and many loving relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers: Anthony, Herman, Chester and Edward Chronoski; and sisters: Dorothy Chronoski, Stella Fedinick and Esther Kochanowski.
A very special thanks to the staff at Beacon Ridge for all of their kindness and care of Florence during their shared time together.
As per Florence’s wishes, funeral arrangements will be private and are entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 100 Good Shepherd Drive, Kent, PA 15752 or Beacon Ridge, 1515 Wayne Ave., Indiana, PA 15701.
