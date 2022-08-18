Florence B. Lipsie

Florence Blystone Lipsie, 85, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
She was born Jan. 28, 1937, in Washington Township, to Arthur and Ethel (Harmon) Blystone.
Raised in Girty, Flo attended Elderton High School and lived in the Plumville area for most of her adult life. She loved all the friends she met when she moved to Clairvaux Commons in Indiana.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed singing, dancing, feeding her company and most importantly, spending time with her family.
Flo was definitely a people person that made everyone laugh at some of the things she said or did.
Surviving Flo are her children: sons James Lipsie (Alice), of Dayton, and Thomas (Julie) Lipsie, of Indiana; daughter Jill Elkin (Doug), of Blairsville; granddaughters Jennifer (Joe) Miller, of Dayton, and Shawnee (Nick) Armstrong, of Marion Center; grandsons JR (Erin) Lipsie, of Smicksburg, Jason (Kelly) Elkin, of Rural Valley, and Justin (Cass) Elkin, of Vandergrift; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sisters Lois Elliot (Sam), of Creekside, and Eileen Stoker (Tom), of Indiana; and a brother, Donald (Arlene) Blystone, of Vandergrift.
Flo was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband Robert “Pee-Wee” Lipsie.
Friends will be welcomed by the family at the Bowser Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. where additional viewing will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear officiating.
Burial will be in Smicksburg Cemetery, Smicksburg.
Flo’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all those at St. Andrew’s Village for the special care she received.
On-line condolences may be left at www.bowesermin ichfuneralhome.com.