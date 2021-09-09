Florence Green, 85, of Smicksburg, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
The daughter of George and Sara Haggerty, she was born Jan. 8, 1936, in Virginia.
Florence was the oldest of 11 siblings and a best friend to them all. She loved all her nieces and nephews and their families as if they were her own. Her interests included spending time with family, camping, fishing, playing bingo and cards, and being “gigi” to her sidekick, Lochlyn.
Surviving are her children, George “Butch” Clowser and wife Darlene, Indiana; Tamie Misko, Smicksburg; and William “Bill” Green and his wife, Wendy, Home; grandchildren, Kipp (Heather) Clowser; Toby and Tim Clowser; C.J. (Larry) Bennett; Micah Misko and fiance Chad Goss; Jacob Hency and his fiancée, Emily Thompson-Krauss; Gavin Misko and Dillon Green; and great-grandchildren, Aliyah, Ty, Morgan, Collin, Joey, Nevaeh, Nessea, Lochlyn and Vettle.
Preceding Florence in death were her parents; husband Billy Green; a sister and a brother.
Funeral arrangements will be private with interment in Smicksburg Cemetery.