Florence I. (McPhilimy) Bothell “Flossie,” 90, of Creekside, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Daughter of Frank and Isabel (Cunningham) McPhilimy, she was born April 8, 1931, in Indiana.
Flossie was a 1949 graduate of Indiana High School and a 1952 graduate of the Indiana Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at Indiana Hospital before devoting her life to her family. She returned to nursing in 1980, working at Indian Haven until her retirement.
In 1960, she married the love of her life, Donald Bothell, and they enjoyed 62 years together, lovingly raising four children, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Flossie’s greatest joy in life was time spent with family, enjoying renewed wonder in life and faith with each new generation.
Flossie’s love of family extended to her church family of Plum Creek Presbyterian Church, in Willet, where she was a long-time member. She was involved in many aspects of the church’s life over the years, teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir and organizing Christmas Eve services. Her faith and her family brought her joy and strength throughout her life.
Flossie is survived by her husband; her four children: Missy and her husband Dennis Duttry, of Reynoldsville, Julie and her husband Les Yeomans, of Creekside, Laurie and her husband Bill Brogan, of Port Matilda, and Bill and his wife Tammy, of Creekside; nine grandchildren: Tyler and Lauren Duttry, Katie and her husband John Proch, Krissy and her husband Gino Colella, Levi Yeomans and his wife Alexis, Erin and Joe Brogan, and Zack and Jake Bothell; three great-grandchildren: Isabel and Paul Proch and Lily Yeomans; sister Lorraine White; brother Dan McPhilimy; sister-in-law Betty McPhilimy; brother-law and sister-in-law Bill and Joan Bothell; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law Verna Bothell; brother Bob McPhilimy; brother-in-law Malvin “Bud” White; and beloved grandson Benjamin Bothell.
Flossie’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of the Communities at Indian Haven for the loving care they gave her, and to Shirley, a special roommate and valued friend.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at Plum Creek Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Travis Trimble officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donations be made in memory of Flossie to the Special Olympics or the American Cancer Society.
Flossie will be remembered as a most loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family and a loyal friend to so many.
Her family hopes to live up to her legacy of hope, faith and love.