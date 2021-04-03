Florence I. ‘Mac’ Miller Davis

Florence I. “Mac” (Stiffey) Miller Davis, 86, of New Florence, went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 1, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
Born Dec. 4, 1934, in West Bolivar, she was the daughter of Harry C. and Sara R. (Griffin) Miller, who preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Victor “Junior” Miller, and second husband, Lloyd “Del” Davis; infant children Mary Jane and Richard J. Miller; sister Betty Cummins; and brothers Harry, Roy, Ralph and Richard Stiffey.
She was a loving mother to Terri Burfield and husband Dwayne, Johnstown, and Donald W. Miller and wife Cheryl, New Florence; devoted grandmother to Chris Burfield and wife Nicole, Texas, Jason Burfield and wife Kimberly, Sarver, and Roni Burkett and husband Mike, New Florence.
Also surviving are her dear great-grandchildren, Bradley and Brandon Kiesel and Bailey Burfield; and brother, Walter Stiffey.
Mac was an active member of Armagh United Methodist Church and the Home Builders Class at the church.
She had a passion for quilting, cooking, baking and knitting, and she would make socks for everyone.
Mac enjoyed working with her hands and playing bingo. She retired from Torrance State Hospital after 31 years as a psych aide. Most of all she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where a service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Scott Hamley officiating.
Interment will take place in Germany Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Armagh United Methodist Church, 570 W. Philadelphia St., Armagh, PA 15920.
