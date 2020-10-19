Florence Inez Young

Florence Inez (Foreman) Young, 86, formerly of Blairsville and Greensburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Redstone Highlands, Murrysville, with her daughter at her side.
A daughter of Davis A. and Inez J. (Gabelli) Foreman, she was born in her parents’ home in Black Lick on April 18, 1934.
Flo sang in two choirs over her life, at United Presbyterian Church, Blairsville, where she was a member, and Westminster Presbyterian Church, Greensburg.
She worked as a nurse’s aide and as a waitress until her last and best job ever: owning and managing Willow Green Stables.
Flo liked to recite poems; her favorite was “Paul Revere’s Ride.”
Surviving are her children, Jack Robinson (Gayle), of Erie, and Debbie Robinson, of Export; stepson Gary Young (Nancy), of York; eight grandchildren: Desiree Urick, Stephanie Nye, Kerr Robinson, Laura Robinson, Craig Young, Kathleen (Young) Kendall, Brian Young and Gary Shurina; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brother Davis “Sonny” Foreman, of Black Lick; and a special friend, George Nash.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, John Robinson; second husband, Stanley L. Young; third husband, Jack M. Durfee; a sister, Dorothy Leddon; brother-in-law Phil Leddon; and a niece, Donna Leddon.
The family will receive friends at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m., the time of the funeral service by the Rev. Donna Havrisko.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairs-ville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Flo may be made to 365 Hospice, 2549 Mosside Blvd., Monroeville, PA 15146 or to Pleasure Acres Equine and Feline Rescue Center, 149 Hornock Drive, New Alexandria, PA 15670.
Due to regulations concerning COVID-19, only 50 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight wait upon your arrival.
Masks will be required and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home, as per CDC guidelines.
