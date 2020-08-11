Florence J. Davis

Florence Jane Davis, 89, of Indiana, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A daughter of Robert M. and Adele M. Vieard Stiffler, she was born Sept. 13, 1930, in Ernest.
Florence was a homemaker and a devout Christian. She enjoyed going to church and serving the Lord. Florence loved traveling, going on many cruises and trips. She enjoyed watching nature from her back porch, camping and fishing with her children, and she especially loved her grandkids and great-grandkids. Florence was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Moose.
She is survived by two children: Linda Alsippi and husband Tom, of Indiana, and Dennis Davis and wife Donna, of Indiana; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James G. Davis, who passed in June 2000; a daughter, Shirley Brandon; a brother, Robert Stiffler; and two grandchildren: Jacob Citeroni and Jenny Stroka.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home in Indiana. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
Due to the re-implemented government regulations concerning COVID-19, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight wait upon your arrival. Masks or face coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home, as per the CDC guidelines.
