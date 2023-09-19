Florence K. Knapic, 88, Robinson, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 18, 2023, at Beacon Ridge Manor. She was born April 9, 1935, in Robinson, daughter of Charles S. Altimus and Anna M. (Moyer) Freidhoff Altimus.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Francis Freidhoff and Perry Justin Altimus; and sister Pearl Brett.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Edward A. Knapic Sr.; children Mary McFeaters, Edward Knapic and wife Debbie (McCloskey), Matthew Knapic and wife Cathie (Hoffman), Mark Knapic and wife Anita (DeRubis), Anna Millard and husband Randy, Luke Knapic, Elizabeth Knapic, and John Knapic and wife Robin (Hood); 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother Leo Alitmus,; and sisters Martha Smolka and Mary Anne Dakis.
Florence enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family, especially the grandchildren, who her children would tease by saying she loved them more. She enjoyed playing games and taking her grandchildren to the family camp. Was very active in organizing the hymn sings at Robinson Community Center. Florence loved her Lord and would witness every chance she got.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Beacon Ridge and Ruth Baird, her former caregiver, for the care, love and support Florence received.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, with Pastor David Dillie officiating. Interment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.
