Florence I. “Mac” (Stiffey) Miller Davis, 86, of New Florence, went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 1, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
She was born Dec. 4, 1934, in West Bolivar, a daughter of Harry C. and Sara R. (Griffin) Stiffey. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Victor “Junior” Miller; second husband Lloyd “Del” Davis; infant children Mary Jane and Richard J. Miller; sister Betty Cummins; and brothers Harry, Roy, Ralph and Richard Stiffey.
She was a loving mother of Terri Burfield and husband Dwayne, Johnstown, and Donald W. Miller and wife Cheryl, New Florence; devoted grandmother to Chris Burfield and wife Nicole, Texas; Jason Burfield and wife Kimberly, Sarver; Roni Burkett and husband Mike, New Florence; she was great-grandmother to her dear great-grandchildren Bradley and Brandon Kiesel; Caroline Burfield; and brother Walter Stiffey.
Mac was an active member of Armagh United Methodist Church and the Home Builders Class at the church. She had a passion for quilting, cooking, baking and knitting, and she made socks for everyone. Mac enjoyed working with her hands and was an accomplish swimmer, who taught most of her family how to swim and play bingo. She retired from Torrance State Hospital after 31 years as a psych aide. Most of all, she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where a service by the Rev. Scott Hamley will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday. Interment Germany Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Armagh United Methodist Church, 570 W. Philadelphia St., Armagh, PA 15920. Online condolences may be placed at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.