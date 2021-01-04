Florence (Russo) Myers, 89, of Hollidaysburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Indiana.
She was born in Conneaut, Ohio, on Sept. 27, 1931, and was the daughter of Rocco and Maria (Riccardelli) Russo.
Florence married Ellwood Myers on April 26, 1958, who preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 1999.
Surviving are a son, James (Teresa); a daughter, Teresa Shellenbarger (James); two grandchildren, AJ and Rebecca Shellenbarger; three sisters: Mary Ulbrich, Antoniette Kendall and Rose Yonka; and a brother, Rocco Russo.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca; a sister, Anna Brundage; and a brother, Donato Russo.
Florence was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Hollidaysburg.
All services are private at Sorge Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Hollidaysburg.
Interment will take place at Alto Reste Park.