Florence R. Shetler, 90, of Robinson, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at home with her family.
Born Nov. 12, 1931, in West Bolivar, she was the daughter of Bert and Ethel (Muir) Shetler, who preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Dorene Gray and Romona Briggs, and her brother, Francis Shetler.
She is survived by her sister, Burnell Mack, Robinson; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Florence retired from Torrance State Hospital as a pharmacy assistant. She loved flea markets, trips on Sunday with family, bus trips, family picnics and family parties. Florence was a beloved aunt of a large extensive family.
Services will be private with interment taking place in Fort Palmer Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence.
