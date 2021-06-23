Florence Urban

Florence (D’Angelo) DelFavero Urban, 93, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
Born March 27, 1928, in Moween, she was a daughter of Joseph and Maria “Mary” (Flamminio) D’Angelo. Florence was a 1946 graduate of Saltsburg High School. She lived in Saltsburg most of her life and spent a short period of time in Los Angeles.
Florence began her career as a secretary at Federal Laboratories in Tunnelton. She was a teller and assistant manager at First National Bank in Saltsburg. Florence finished her career as a teller at S&T Bank in Saltsburg in 1991 after 29 years at the two banks.
She was a member of St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, Saltsburg, where she was member of the Altar Rosary Society and choir, and helped with church dinners. Florence also was a member of the Fannie Sellins Lodge, Avonmore, and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Saltsburg.
She enjoyed traveling, crocheting for friends and family (specifically baby afghans) and going to the theater. Florence loved to read and watch the birds in her backyard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Angelo DelFavero, in 1987; siblings Nicoleta Woodruff, Raymond D’Angelo, Helen Pearson and Delia Greenacre; and stepdaughters Patricia Piest and Julia Forte.
Florence is survived by her husband of 27 years, Arthur M. Urban, of Saltsburg; children James (Cathy) DelFavero, of Saltsburg; Robert (Karen) DelFavero, of Clarksburg; and Christina (Larry) Rokicsak, of Clarksburg; grandchildren Andrea (Erin) DelFavero, Allison (Geoff) Dixon, Jeanine (Chris) Buell, Gina DelFavero, Michelle (Aaron) Kern and Michael (Megan) Rokicsak; great-grandchildren Paige, Luke, Nolan, Maggie, Sydney and Jackson; stepchildren Dolores Cohen, Robert Piest, Amy (Thomas) Thornton, Ellen (Joseph) Liccardi, Jeffrey Urban, Charles (Donna Marie) Urban and Marc (Stacy) Urban; and several step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg, where parting prayers will be said at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. by the Rev. Fr. John Harrold, at St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, 703 Indiana Ave. Interment will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Florence’s memory to St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, 703 Indiana Ave., Saltsburg, PA 15681.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.