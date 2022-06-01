Flory “Coik” Stupic, 94, of Heilwood, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at Beacon Ridge, Indiana, surrounded by his family.
The son of Florian and Helen (Hrastovscak) Stupic, he was born July 3, 1927, in Heilwood, where he lived his entire life. He was the husband of Genevieve (Mirolak) Stupic.
They were married Aug. 13, 1955.
Flory was a World War II Navy veteran and a lifetime member of the American Legion.
He was a faithful member of the Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood. Flory worked 35 years and retired from the Pennsylvania State Liquor stores.
Flory loved working in his vegetable garden then sharing his bounty with others.
He was a sports enthusiast and followed his children and grandchildren in all of their activities, always rooting for his Penns Manor Comets and Chicago Cubs.
Flory lived a full and productive life.
He was an inspiring man, as he was able to live independently well into his 90s.
His greatest joy was his family.
He is survived by his four children: Connie Sgriccia (Tom), of Clymer; Raymond Stupic (Debora Cunkelman), of Penn Run; Jennifer Gaydosh, of Homer City; and Mark Stupic (Linda Kensey), of Penn Run; eight grandchildren: Michael Sgriccia (Lauren), Christina Lieb (Greg), John Stupic (fiancée Laura), Clayton Stupic, Megan Petricig (Richie), Andrew Gaydosh, Parker Stupic (Kacy) and Emilie Stewart (Isaac); and five great-grandchildren: Tessa, Bennett, Mia, Grant and Walker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve, on Jan. 20, 2015; his grandson, Christopher Stupic; and six brothers and four sisters: Joe, Mary, Frank, Anne, Dick, Katherine, Edward, Tom, Helen and John.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Clymer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood site, with the Rev. Father James Morley as celebrant.
Interment with military honors will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Cameron’s Bottom.
If so desired, memorial donations in Flory’s name may be made to the Church of the Resurrection, 349 Morris St., Clymer, PA 15728, or the Pine Township Volunteer Fire Company, Heilwood.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at DCI, IRMC, Beacon Ridge and AseraCare for their loving care during his short stay.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.