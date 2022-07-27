Floyd D. “Lou” Lewis, 80, of Shelocta, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Beacon Ridge.
The son of Melvin and Sara (Lewis) Isenberg, he was born in Punxsutawney on Aug. 10, 1941. Floyd was the loving husband of Ella (Ruffner) Lewis.
Floyd spent four years in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam. He worked for 13 years at United Parcel Service and five years as a truck driver, before finally retiring from IA Construction after being employed for 25 years.
Floyd was an active member of Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder, on the Building and Grounds team, Children’s Ministry team and Stephens Ministry. He helped with Summer’s Best Two Weeks, Operation Christmas Child, went on mission trips and was a custodian at the church. Floyd enjoyed camping with friends and family. He liked to be outdoors with his family, hunting and fishing, and also going on cruises with his wife, Ellie.
Floyd is survived by Ellie, his wife of 58 years. He had two children, Randy (Jennifer) Lewis and Tearni (Kyle) Williams; six grandchildren, Justin Williams and fiancé Marissa Zorak, Jordan (Amy) Williams, Ashley (Jason) Peters, Jonathan Cepek, Kairah Lewis and fiancé Corey Barnhart, and Jacob Lewis and girlfriend Lexi Pollock; and nine great-grandchildren, Lucy, Lila, Weston, Colton, Olivia, Mayson, Zoey, Charlie and Mckenna. He is also survived by two brothers, Gerald and Kenneth, and a sister, Cindy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen.
At Floyd’s family’s request, all services will be private, with Pastor Rob Sparr officiating. Burial will be held in Union Cemetery, Shelocta.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Floyd’s memory to Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, EPC Children’s Ministry, 640 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701, or the Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.