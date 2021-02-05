Floyd Maurice Lockard, 74, of Indiana, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in his home.
Born in Indiana on April 3, 1946, he was a son of Alfred Maurice Lockard and Helen Marcella Johns. He was the husband of Diana Ruth (Bourdess) Lockard, whom he married June 8, 1968.
Floyd served in the U.S. Army for three years during the Vietnam era, spending most of his time stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. After his service, he worked many years as a truck driver for Waste Management, retiring in 2008.
He enjoyed volunteering with Aging Services and he loved to offer a helping hand to his neighbors any chance he could.
Floyd was a member of Kenwood Church of the Nazarene where he served as a trustee on the church board. He was an avid churchgoer, with a strong faith in the Lord.
Floyd will be remembered by his children, Teresa George (Dave), of Indiana; Floyd Charles “Chuck” Lockard (Tonia), of Homer City; Jeremy Lockard (Sarah), of Indiana; and Angela Lybarger (Joseph), of Homer City; his grandchildren, Natasha, Ryan, Logan, Hayden, Emily, and Brayden; and his great-grandchild, Anabelle. He will also be missed by his siblings, Evelyn Conner, of West Mifflin; Merle Johns, of Washington; Arthur Lockard Sr. (Nancy), of Iselin; Cheryl Lockard, of Claysville; and Norman “Duane” Lockard, of Claysville. Other survivors include his numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 11 a.m. until noon, the time of his memorial service, at Kenwood Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Al Nolan will officiate.
Interment will be private and at a later date in Elderton District Cemetery.
Cremation at Rairigh-Bence Crematory was under the direction of Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana.
Online condolences may be offered at www.rbfh.net.