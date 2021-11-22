Floyd T. “Bud” Shuffstall Jr., of Home, formerly of Fredonia, passed away Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was 84.
Bud was born in Grove City on Jan. 26, 1937, a son of Floyd T. and Blanche (Kerr) Shuffstall. On Oct. 21, 1983, he married his wife, Patricia “Patti” Moltzen, who survives.
Bud served in the United States Navy from 1957-1962, before becoming a semi-truck owner and operator, as well as working for some other local businesses. He was of the Presbyterian faith and was a member of the VFW of Mercer #6345, The American Legion, Wheatland and Shenango Valley Lodge #810, of Hermitage. Bud also enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, and his two sons, Matt and his significant other Amanda and her daughter MaeElla, of Indiana, and Josh and his wife Carrie, of North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by four sisters, Virginia Means and husband Kneff, Phyllis Campbell and husband Ed, Lyla Lee and husband Dick Ryder and Joan Huey and husband Walt, as well as an infant brother, David.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Fredonia Presbyterian Church, 24 Water St. Fredonia, with the Rev. Eric Peters officiating and military honors to follow service. Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Robert L. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 169 Second St., Fredonia, and Wednesday at the church from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to Fredonia Presbyterian Church.
