Fr. Francis B. Grega, 82, of Portage, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Maple Winds Center, Portage.
Born Jan. 12, 1937, in Cherryhill Township, Indiana County, he was the son of George Sr. and Maryann (Hlatky) Grega.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margaret; and brother Fr. George G. Grega.
He is survived by cousins, Marian Suhoza and family, Don Bank and family, James Ropchock and Otto J. “Cal” Cavalcante, all of Ohio, Mary Lou Kraynak, of Pennsylvania, and Anna Grega, of Central City; and special friends Bernadette Demay, Northern Cambria, and Theresa Cammarata, Ebensburg.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Matevish and Matevish Funeral Home, Ebensburg.
A Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, Ebensburg, with Bishop Mark Bartchak as celebrant and various diocesan priests as co-celebrants.
Interment will take place at St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Indiana.
We ask that you wear a mask and follow social distance rules when visiting the funeral home and at the Mass.