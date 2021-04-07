Frances A. Balls, 91, of Homer City, died Saturday, April 3, 2021.
She was born Feb. 10, 1930, and was the daughter of Andy and Ann (Petosky) Voyten.
Frances was a member of the Hope Lutheran Church, Homer City.
Frances always had a great love for music. When she was younger, you could hear her singing on the radio, in the church choir and at weddings. Frances always enjoyed attending her children’s and grandchildren’s school activities. Her hobbies included making ceramics for every occasion for her children and grandchildren, puzzles, trivia, shopping, murder mysteries, baking and cooking. Her family always said that she was the world’s best cook. Frances was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She gave so much and was always there for her family. Our mother will be sorely missed and we give thanks that we had such a wonderful mother in our lives.
Frances is survived by her children, Dennis Balls and Denise Dallas; her sister, Kathryn Voyten; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Balls and Leanne (Steve) Shaw; and her great-grandchildren, Ella Sylvis and Madi Shaw. She is also survived by her special cousin, Paul Yakubik.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Balls; son-in-law Philip Dallas; daughter-in-law Linda Balls; and an infant granddaughter.
An extra special thank you to Dr. Lamantia, Penn Hospice, the caregivers at Bethany Place and her great-great-niece Alyssa, who were all there to help our mother until the very end.
As per the request of Frances, there was no visitation and a private graveside service was held at Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Frances’ name to Penn Hospice or Bethany Place.