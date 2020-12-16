Frances A. Mack

Frances Arlene (Boyer) Mack, 81, of R.R. Vintondale, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Fran was the wife of Alfred “Shorty” Mack Jr. for 62 years. She was born at her family farm on July 28, 1939, near Hershey, in Union Deposit, Dauphin County. She is one of 13 children born to the late Benjamin and Mae (Wentling) Boyer.
While in grade school her family moved to a farm in Jonestown. Frances graduated from Northern Lebanon High School in 1958. She enjoyed chorus and playing the piano. She was in a trio with her alto voice. She played the piano for several weddings and church services over the years. Fran married Shorty in December of 1958, and they lived on the Mack farm. They both enjoyed playing music and singing for events in the community. Fran loved flowers! She always had a vase of cut flowers on her table. Fran enjoyed her flower beds of many colors, especially roses. She enjoyed gardening and canning. This summer she helped can her beets and corn from her garden.
Fran was the Buffington Township auditor for many years. She loved math and working with numbers. She loved going to church at Blacklick Community United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband through 48 states and parts of Canada. Fran was so talented with coloring and painting by number and her cross-stitching won a Blue Ribbon at the Indiana County Fair. She enjoyed birds and loved and collected angels.
Fran enjoyed gatherings of church and family. She loved being a mother and grandmother and was excited and awaiting her eighth great-grandchild in February of 2021. She enjoyed making apple dumplings, potato salad and her famous brownies for her children. She enjoyed playing games with them and their family trips west to their land in Big Sky Country Montana and hiking the Grand Canyon.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children: daughter, Carrie Mae and her husband, Terry Glessner; son, Walter Mack and wife Joji, and son Wayne Mack and wife Karen, who all reside on the Mack Farm; six grandchildren, Jason (Heather) Glessner, Lee (Ashley) Glessner, Sarah (Brandon) Stahl, Jamela (Dan) Campbell, Kristen Mack and Amie Mack; seven great-grandchildren, Elly Nagle, Cole Lindsey, Nevin Glessner, Heidi Glessner, Athena Stahl, Michael Stahl and Madelyn Campbell; sister Mildred Moyer, of Annville; and brother David (Pam) Boyer, of Cleona.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph J. Mack; her siblings, Robert Boyer, Paul Boyer, Ray Boyer, Andrew Boyer (MIA in Korea), Henry Boyer, Ralph Boyer, Dorothy Moyer, Ida Hosler, Anna Albert and Eliza “Jane” Mack.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all visitation and services will be private.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Tom Phillips officiating.
Interment will take place in Armagh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation at www.arthritis.org/donate.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.