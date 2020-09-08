Frances A. Terney

Frances Alfretta (Shields) Terney, wife of Regis Earl Terney Sr., passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the age of 90.
She was born on Jan. 29, 1930, in Buffalo, N.Y., the daughter of John McKnight Shields and Christine Kabina Shields. She grew up in Black Lick and met her soon-to-be husband at the Blairsville Roller Rink. She and Regis married in August of 1948, and together raised six children and their granddaughter, Carol. Frances was noted by her family as the “best cook ever.” She loved to read novels and watch musicals. In their retirement, she and Regis enjoyed antiquing at yard sales and flea markets.
Cherishing many fond memories are sons, Regis Terney Jr. (Karen), David Terney (Kim) and Daniel Terney; daughters, Maureen Bellissimo (Jim) and Michele Miller (John); grandchildren, Carol, Elizabeth, Stephen, Stuart, Nathaniel, Molly, Mica, Toby, Greg, Nicole and Emily; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brothers, Jack Shields (Louise) and Bob Shields (Nancy), and her sister-in-law, Barb Shields.
In addition to her husband and parents, Frances was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Terney; sister, Susan Murphy; brother, Joe Shields; and daughter-in-law, Peggy.
The family of Frances Terney will receive friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Latrobe.
Online condolences may be made at www.merlinfuneralhome.com.