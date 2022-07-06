Frances “Ann” Powell, 77, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
Born in Indiana on Feb. 5, 1945, to George and Loretto Kennedy, she grew up the youngest of five children.
After graduating from high school in Indiana, Ann went to nursing school and moved on to Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she met her life partner and loving husband, James M. Powell. They celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on June 18, 2022.
Ann was a devoted and loving wife and mother to her family. Ann retired from working several years at Huntington Bank in Kent, and ended her career working at Valley OB/GYN. She spent her later years traveling with her husband, loving and caring for her grandchildren and searching for her favorite Mexican restaurant that served the best margaritas and guacamole.
Ann will be greatly missed by her surviving family: husband Jim; four daughters, Julie (Robert) Bridge, Jennifer (Gary) Powell-Palmer, Jeanne (Steven) Spengler, and Jill Adkins; as well as her seven grandchildren, Kaya Powell-Peterson, Macie Spengler, John Bridge, Grace Bridge, Nora Adkins, Gavin Adkins and Max Spengler.
Ann was preceded in death by her siblings, Joan George, Patricia McCarthy and Mary Kay Kennedy. She is survived by her brother, George “Butch” Kennedy.
A celebration of Ann’s life has been planned for Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, commencing at 11 a.m. at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, located at 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.