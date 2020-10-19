Frances Bell Jackson, 83, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at her residence.
A daughter of Pearl and Pearl McCully, she was born Dec. 19, 1936, in Indiana.
Frances was employed by Simpson, Kablack and Bell as a legal secretary for many years and was an avid bingo lady.
Surviving are her sons, Guy (Toni) Jackson and Rob Jackson; grandson Guy Allen; sisters Stella and Lori; son-in-law Brian Pavilic; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Cindy Shirley; son Rick Jackson; grandson Tommy Shirley; and a sister “Renee” Lorene.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.