Frances “Fran” (Lukcik) Davis, 89, of Blairsville, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at her home.
She was born Dec. 14, 1932, in Blacklick Township, the daughter of the late Martin Lukcik and Maria (Sedmak) Lukcik.
Fran had formerly worked at Blairsville Westinghouse as a secretary to the purchasing agent. She also was a secretary to the director of nursing at Torrance State Hospital. Fran belonged to S.S. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville, where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the Court of St. Theresa.
Fran was an avid reader and pet lover. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, listening to classical music selections, traveling in the country and abroad with her husband and daughter, and enjoyed being with her family. Fran also loved to polka dance with her husband.
She is survived by her sons Michael S. Davis Jr. and wife Julie, of Clarksburg, Edward M. Davis and wife Carolyn, of Blairsville; daughter Anne M. Davis, of Mason, Mich.; grandchildren Andrew, Michaela, Max, Andrea, Blake and Isabella Davis, and Bernardo Scottl; a sister, Ann Orlando, of New Jersey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Martin Lukcik; mother Maria (Sedmak) Lukcik; husband Michael S. Davis Sr., in 2018; brothers Frank Lukcik, Steve Dulovic, Andrew Lukcik and John Lukcik; and sisters Catherine Voiku and Mary Colench.
The family will receive friends at James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m. A wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
Prayers of transfer will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at 9:15 a.m., prior to a funeral mass in the S.S. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville, at 10 a.m. Fr. Stephen R. Bugay will officiate.
Interment will be held in the S.S. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice or Blairsville Military Honor Guard, 291 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, PA 15717.