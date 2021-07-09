Frances Friedline

Frances (Danko) Friedline, 87, of Clymer, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at her home.
She was the daughter of John and Mary (Valasko) Danko, born April 7, 1934, in Wilpen.
Frances was a member of the Church of The Resurrection, Clymer. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed gambling. Frances loved spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by three children, Robert Friedline, of Colorado; Patricia (Rickey) Goss, of Marion Center; and Karen (William) Hutchinson, of Commodore; nine grandchildren, Andrew and McKenna Friedline, of Arizona; David Goss, of Marion Center; Brandi (Michael) Lydic, of Glen Campbell; Christopher (Kristie) Goss, of Commodore; Gregory Goss, of Indiana; Jessica (John) Weaver, Bill (Brittany) Hutchinson, and Holly (Daniel) Vincitorio; 11 great-grandchildren, Aubree and Landon Goss, Brant, Hunter and Marissa Lydic, Bailey and Katie Weaver, Laci and Peyton Hutchinson, Madelyn and Lilliana Vincitorio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William D. Friedline, in 2006; and eight brothers and sisters, Joe, John, George, Michael, Anna, Agnes, Mary and Vern.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Penn Hospice, Penn Home Health, Nikki, Alicia, Deb and Theresa.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. with her funeral service following at 7 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, with Fr. James Morley officiating. Interment will be made in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
