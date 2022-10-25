Frances I. Pinizzotto

Frances I. (Buterbaugh) Pinizzotto, 69, of Indiana, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, while listening to her favorite band, Journey, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on July 1, 1953, in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of Elmer A. Buterbaugh and Frances E. (Ott) Buterbaugh.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother James A. Buterbaugh; and sisters Mary M. Kerr, Judith A. Rearick and Elizabeth J. Gearhart.
She is sadly missed by her husband of 44 years, Charles P. Pinizzotto; son Nicholas Pinizzotto and his wife, Angela, of Indiana; Charles Pinizzotto Jr. and his wife, Brianne, of Portage; daughter Renee Sanchez and her husband, Phillip, of Queen Creek, Ariz.; her five grandchildren: Will, Reese, Samuel, Hannah and Zayn; great-granddaughter Hayzel; sister Elanor Brown, of Kittanning; brother-in-law Joseph Pinizzotto, of Palm Springs, Calif.; and sister-in-law Angela Pinizzotto, of DuBois.
Frances enjoyed reading, gardening, attending her children’s and grandchildren’s athletic events and keeping up with national politics. She loved sitting outside watching her bird feeders and enjoying the koi swimming in her pond. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana.
She was a 1971 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. She held several jobs during her lifetime but most recently worked for the Indiana Unemployment Office until illness forced her into early retirement. She was also a talented artist. She had several pets over the years and most recently lost her loving companion, Gracie, who was always by her side or on her lap while she battled various ailments over the last 11 years. Frances was a compassionate person who always prioritized the needs of others over her own, while at the same time, she was never afraid to express how she felt about something. But above all else, she knew how to have a good time and was a pure joy to be around.
The family would like to express gratitude to Frances’ many friends who came to see her as well as to the loving and thoughtful care provided by her hospice nurse, Megan Rusko.
Local arrangements are with the assistance of John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. Per Frances’ wishes, there will be no public visitation.
There will be a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Thomas More University Parish. Private interment will take place in St. Bernard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.