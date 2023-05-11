Frances Irene (Briscoe) Bartek, 90, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born Oct. 10, 1932, in Sagamore, to Joseph and Mary (Berish) Briscoe,
Frances grew up in Aultman, graduated from Homer City High School, and married her husband, Steven Bartek, in August 1953.
She enjoyed her flowers and working in the garden, eating out, shopping and taking many casino trips with her daughter Jan.
Surviving Frances is her daughter, Jan (Steven) Landers, of New Alexandria; and two granddaughters, Emily Ann (Conner) Landers-Sorensen, of Yucca Valley, Calif., and Kelsey Landers, of Encino, Calif.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years; a sister, Dorothy Demyan; and a brother, Joseph Briscoe.
At Frances’s request, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. Burial will take place in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.