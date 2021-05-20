Frances J. Payson

Frances J. “Joanne” Payson, 82, of State College, passed away at 4:50 a.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
She was born May 22, 1938, in Indiana, and was the daughter of John D. and Tirza M. Shields.
On June 24, 1966, she married her best friend and partner, Charles J. Payson Jr., who preceded her in death on May 9, 2010.
Joanne worked as a cashier in the Foster Dining Hall at Indiana University of Pennsylvania for 35 years. She enjoyed finding treasures at yard sales with her late husband. Joanne was also happy doing puzzles, crocheting and crafts. She especially liked playing bingo and having get-togethers or just spending time with her friends and neighbors in the apartments where she lived.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Jerry D. and Peggy Shields and Charles J. Payson III; four grandchildren, Stephen VanLuven, Sara Rinestine, Brandon Payson and Emily Payson; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Ronald J. Payson; one grandson, Jeremy D. Shields; one sister, Betty J. Coalmer; one brother, Franklin D. Shields; and her niece, who was like a daughter, Paula J. Patty.
A memorial graveside service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Forest Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Jerry Shields officiating.
Memorial gifts can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the charity of your choice.
In the pre-dawn hours, when no one was present but you to witness the glory, that sweet chariot swung low and carried you Home. You are not lost to us who are found to Him. You have not gone away, only gone before. You outran us in the quick race Home. Welcome to your new home, Mama. We’ll see you there.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.