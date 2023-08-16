Frances LaMantia, 87, Seward, passed away Aug. 15, 2023, at her daughter Marcia’s home in Blairsville, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 30, 1936, in Blairsville, the daughter of Vendell and Mary (Rovnan) Kabasta.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband John LaMantia; infant son Jeffrey John LaMantia; grandson Daniel Rodkey; brothers Joseph Adamchik, Frank Kabasta and Rudolph Kabasta; and sister Josephine Brown.
She is survived by her daughters Victoria Stahl and husband Benjamin, of Mifflinburg, Marcia Palmer and husband Ron, of Blairsville, and Denise Dawson and husband Jeremy, of Sarver; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Frances was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Seward, and attended Armagh Senior Citizens. She enjoyed sewing, embroidering, cooking, baking, entertaining her family and, most of all, enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Conemaugh Regional Hospice, Dr. Nataniel and Dr. Sbeitan and their staff for their care throughout the years.
Friends will be received 3-7 p.m. Friday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, and 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 425 Bridge St., Seward. Interment will take place in Armagh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
