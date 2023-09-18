While at her home surrounded by family, our Lord called Frances Rado, 97, of Homer City, home to be with him on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
She was born Sept. 4, 1926, and was one of 13 children.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lazor; her father, Nick Lazor; her husband, Nick Rado; and her grandson, Jonathan Rado.
She will be sadly missed by her eight children and their families: Nicholas Rado and wife, Janet Rado; Edward Rado and wife, Chris Rado; Leonard Rado and wife, Julie Rado; Frances Barto and husband, Stephen Barto; Robert Rado and wife, Vicki Rado; Mary Ann Olechovski and husband, Samuel Olechovski; Stephen Rado and wife, Pam Rado; and Donna Laney.
Frances was blessed to share her life with 26 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
Sundays were a special day for many years, as she prepared a meal for her family consisting of halupki, lasagna, soup, salad and cake. Sometimes as many as 30 would show up for a luncheon after church. She would invite anyone who was hungry to her table and would always say, “There’s always room for one more.” She would give the shirt off her back to someone she thought needed it more. She was a kind generous spirit and a very hard worker.
Growing up during the Great Depression, she instilled in her family the values of hard work and caring for others. Frances was always willing to help, from cleaning her church, working with volunteers to construct a new home for a family in need, to sewing quilts as Christmas gifts. As she mixed mortar by hand, hauled concrete block and struck mortar joints, she earned the nickname “Striker.” She always wore her “bucket” hat and a smile. She loved singing, dancing and writing poetry. We are all proud to call her our Mom.
On Aug. 25, 1996, the Indiana County Commissioners issued a proclamation honoring her for her lifetime example of selfless service to her family and community. She was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, member of the Altar Rosary Society and sang in the choir.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc. Homer City.
A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines site. Internment will follow at the St. Bernard Cemetery in Indiana.
Please visit bowserfh.com to sign the online guestbook, to order flowers or for directions to the funeral home.
