Francis Aukerman, 52, of Blairsvillle, died at his residence.
He was the son of Earl and Helen Aukerman and was born July 17, 1978, in Latrobe.
He had a big heart and enjoyed working for people, and would always help others. Francis enjoyed working on his trucks, remodeling, collecting scrap and building things. He loved his grandbabies more than anything in the world and loved to play and spend time with them.
Francis is survived by his three sons, Francis “JR” Blystone, of Greensburg, and Shawn Aukerman and Steven Aukerman, both of Black Lick; three daughters, Stephanie Blystone, of Greensburg, and Carrie Aukerman and Kimberly (Christopher) Walker, both of Black Lick; and nine grandchildren, Nicole, Umbraya, Dustin, Mackenzie, Skylar, Abigail, Nevaen, Aonna and Aubrey. He is also survived by three brothers, Larry (Nora) Piper, of Segal, and Earl (Diane) Aukerman and Dennis (Traci) Aukerman, both of Greensburg; two sisters, Marie (Bill) Heily, of Greensburg, and Delores (Rick) Lenman; and his sister-in-law, Debbra McAdams. Many nieces and nephews also survive him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Lisa Aukerman.
Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Because of the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
