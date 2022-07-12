Francis E. Young, 67, of Rochester Mills, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born Dec. 7, 1954, in Oberlin, Ohio, to Harold and Candace Helene (Behner) Young.
Francis worked for the Indiana County Workshop as an assembly trainee for 32 years. He enjoyed watching movies, shopping, fishing and doing crafts.
His memory will be cherished by his caregivers, Marilyn Anderson and husband Dean, of Rochester Mills, with whom he made his home; their children, Brenda Anderson and Deanna Anderson; and grandchildren, Zoe Anderson and Zerra Anderson.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Alan Young and Harold Young; and his girlfriend, Pam.
Friends and relatives will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning.
Burial will be in Pine Creek Baptist Cemetery, Rayburn Township.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
