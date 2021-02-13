Francis Fisher

Francis E. Fisher, 89, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his residence.
He was born June 6, 1931, to Chester and Eva (Schrecengost) Fisher in East Deer Township.
Francis owned and operated Francis E. Fisher Contracting from 1957 to 1995. He built more than 140 homes and commercial buildings and remodeled many others, including Pleasant Union Lutheran Church. Francis enjoyed watching Pirates baseball, was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed antique John Deere tractors and loved a good auction. He was a member of Pleasant Union Lutheran Church. He was an Air Force veteran and served during the Korean Conflict.
Francis is survived by his loving spouse of 65½ years, Martha (Wilson) Fisher; three sons: William (Tammie) Fisher, of Kittanning; John (Maria) Fisher, of Evans City; and Rex Fisher, of Poland, Ohio; four daughters: Diana (Philip) Frederick, of Kittanning; Fawn (Doug) Learn, of Doylestown; Colleen (Scott) Boyer, of Rural Valley; and Rita (Marlowe) Houllion, of Worthington; seven grandchildren: Erica Fisher, Jessica Schwersenska, Jenna Ingalls, Japheth Learn, Calum Learn, Lydia Houllion and Lucian Houllion; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Fisher, of Big Lake, Alaska.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Chester Fisher; and a sister, Arlene Sunderlin.
Visitation will be held at Pleasant Union Lutheran Church, 541 Little Rock Road, Kittanning, from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. A funeral service by the Rev. David Saylor will follow. Burial will take place in the Pleasant Union Cemetery.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in Francis’ name to Pleasant Union Cemetery Association, 541 Little Rock Road, Kittanning, PA 16201. For anyone who is unable to make the services, a card or a remembrance may be sent to Martha at 1316 Pine Road, Kittanning, PA 16201.
