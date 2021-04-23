Francis G. Minor

Francis Gene “Frank” Minor, 58, of Portage, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Born Sept. 14, 1962, in Windber, he was the son of William and Barbara (Zganjer) Minor.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife, Karen (Howell), to whom he was married for 28 years, and children, Victoria, of Indiana, Maria, fiancée of Dominic Andrews, of Sheboygan, Wis., and Evan of Hurlburt Field Air Force Base, Fla. He was the brother of Susan (David) Wolfe, Punxsutawney, David (Sherry), Portage, William (Barbara), Portage, James, Portage, Stefanie Kosaber, Penn Run and John, La Plata, Md. He was a favorite uncle to numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews. He was a fun cousin fondly remembered as “Frankie,” and was a friend to all, too many to name.
Frank was a 1981 graduate of Forest Hills and proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He enjoyed attending services at the South Ebensburg United Church of Christ, Portage, belonged to the 2 Cs and a Bee Beekeepers’ Association and adored his time with the 4-H Dairy Club and Cambria County Fair. A logger by trade, he had been self-employed since 1987 at Frank Minor Logging and co-founded Cambria Hardwoods Inc.
Frank will be long remembered as a passionate outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping, as well as farming and beekeeping. Companions on trips out west and buddies who joined him at his camp in Indiana and on Lake Erie fishing trips will forever cherish memories made with Frank in his element. Proud of the life he created with Karen, his work ethic cultivated the beautiful property that he called his “castle.”
Frank was so many things to so many people — an inventor, an expert arrowhead finder, an excellent cook, canner and barbecuer, a big kid who loved Disney and an avid Steelers and Penn State fan. A jack-of-all-trades, he learned the family tradition of roasting pigs, which he showcased at reunions and parties and he became a winemaker, specializing in honey wine that he generously shared. Perhaps most impressively, Frank was a truly happy person who would do anything for anyone, always willing to lend a helping hand. Frank will be greatly missed as a family man and loyal friend with a big heart.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. today at Askew-Houser Funeral Homes Inc., Ebensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Church of Christ, 217 E. High St., Ebensburg, with lay-minister Andrew Jones officiating. Committal will be at Lloyd Cemetery, Ebensburg. In lieu of flowers, family asks that contributions be made to South Ebensburg United Church of Christ.