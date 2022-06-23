Frank Adams Hall III, 84, of Marion Center, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family.
Born Dec, 21, 1937, in New Castle, he was a son of Frank Adams Hall Jr. and Suzanne (Curry) Hall. He was the husband of Dorothy (Collins) Hall, of Marion Center; they spent 62 years together.
Frank worked for many years as a brick layer as well as a truck driver. He was known for being a hard worker and his love of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He will be missed by his wife, Dorothy, and his children Diane Frances Hall, of Lewisburg, W.Va., Frank Adams Hall IV (Tina), of Cape Coral, Fla., and Dennis Michael Hall, of Durham, N.C. Also remembering Frank will be his grandchildren Jonas Hall-Gariano, Yuri Hall-Gariano, Mariah Hall-Florence, Tia Hall-Florence, Cody Hall-Florence, John Falkner and Abigail Falkner; six great-grandchildren; and his sister Suzanne Hall.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Christine Hall; sons-in-law Cole Florence and David Gariano; and his brother Dennis Hall.
There will be a private graveside service for Frank’s family officiated by Pastor Brian King. Burial will be in Marion Center Cemetery. The Hall family is being assisted by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Clymer.
