Frank Bryan Garlathy, 76, of South Bend, Ind., passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Garlathy; his son, Joshua Garlathy; daughter, Elizabeth Scott; son-in-law, Henry Scott; and six grandchildren.
Frank graduated magna cum laude from Otterbein College, receiving a master’s in divinity at the United Theological Seminary and receiving a doctorate in theology from the Graduate Theological Foundation at Notre Dame.
He served as a United Methodist minister in the Western Pennsylvania Conference for 40 years. He was an avid musician, playing piano, singing and writing songs. He loved baseball and was a voracious reader — particularly science fiction.
He will be remembered for his preaching and endless care and love for the people of his congregations. His family will miss his quick wit, storytelling and larger-than-life presence.
