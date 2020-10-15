On Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, Frank Charles Lantzy, 69, of Homer City, went home to be with the Lord while surrounded by loved ones.
Frank was born on Dec. 23, 1950, in Indiana, to Frank H. and Twila (Butler) Lantzy. He attended Laura Lamar High School and dropped out to enlist in the United States Army where he served during the Vietnam Era and was stationed in Germany as a machinist until his return to the U.S. in 1972, when he obtained his GED.
In 1977, he met his future wife, Karen, and after many refusals they were married in January of 1983. In 1981, Frank started his own handyman service and continued to work in the construction field until 2019.
Frank was known as a jack of all trades. He enjoyed sports, woodworking, and was an avid outdoorsman.
Mr. Lantzy is survived by his wife, Karen (Buggey) Lantzy; four children: daughter Amanda and her husband, Marty; son Jordan and his wife, Breese; and daughters Charlene and Kalee; eight grandchildren with a ninth coming in January; his brother, Robert Lantzy; and sister, Juanita Ball; as well as many nephews, nieces, great-nieces and nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Janet Rummell and Donna Andrufski; and a niece, Sherri Rummell.
It was Frank’s wishes that no viewing be held and that friends and family rejoice in his life rather than mourn his death. Frank was always mindful of his favorite prayer ... “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to know the difference.”
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m. at the Cornerstone Worship Center in Indiana with the Rev. Paul Price officiating. Condolences and donations can be sent to Karen Lantzy at 18 North Main St., Homer City, PA 15748.
The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana is assisting Frank’s family with the service arrangements. Cremation was with the Rairigh-Bence Crematory.
