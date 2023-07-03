Frank “Cuff” James Detwiler, 70, of Marion Center, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Butler Memorial Hospital. He was born in Indiana on June 2, 1953, to Clyde and Alberta (Morgan) Detwiler.
Cuff graduated from Penns Manor High School in 1972, then began working for Seasonal Windows, ending his career in 2012 with Gorrell Windows and Doors.
His passion was hunting; he hunted in every season, hunting every type of game imaginable. He enjoyed watching baseball, spending time with his children, grandchildren and especially his great-grandchildren.
Cuff is survived by his wife, Cindy (Eyler) Detwiler, whom he married on May 24, 1997; a son, Scott (Candy) Detwiler, of Marion Center; grandchildren Taylor, Alexis and Summer Jones; great-grandchildren Addison, Liam, Aubrey, all of Ohio; sisters Linda (Bill) Hieber, of Pittsburgh, and Sylvia (“Toot”) Laney, of Cherry Tree; brothers Ben Detwiler, of Blairsville; Ken Detwiler, of Heilwood; Bop (Diana) Detwiler, of Clymer; and Wayne (Patricia) Detwiler, of Penn Run; sisters-in-law Kathy (Sam) Sumner, of Ohio; Margaret (Beryl) Coleman, of Plumville; Nancy Eyler, of Home; and Connie (Jim) Abel, of Home; brothers-in-law Dennis Eyler, of Home; John (Jody) Eyler, of Home; Roger Eyler, of Tennessee; Barry (Tammy) Eyler, of Punxsutawney; and Todd (Mary Ann) Eyler, of Home; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Detwiler; a brother, Jess Detwiler; and two sisters, Betty Henry and Donna Patterson.
Friends will be received by the family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Paul Wallace officiating. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Pineland Cemetery, Strongstown.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.
