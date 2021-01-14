Frank Dale Eckman, 57, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, while at Butler Memorial Hospital.
The son of Cameron and Caroline (Troutman) Eckman, he was born May 13, 1963, in Kittanning.
Frank had been employed by American Water Works for five years. He was a member of the Mason’s Union for several years. Frank enjoyed hunting, helping others and spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a loving son, husband, father and grandfather.
Frank is survived by his parents; wife, Marcy (Gillis) Eckman, Indiana; children, Ian Eckman, North Carolina; Lauren Eckman and her companion, Tim Foley, Pittsburgh; Jacob Eckman and his companion, Ashley Zacherl, White Oak; Nick Esposito and his wife, Kristin, Homer City; and Alexis Harmon and her companion, Cody Wolfe, Indiana; grandchildren, Easton Eckman, White Oak, and Annelise Esposito, Homer City; sisters, Sherry Hayes and her husband, Perry, Sagamore, and Christine Eckman, Sagamore; a brother, Casey Eckman and his fianc￩e, Meredith Gustafsson, Valencia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Justin Lamison officiating.
As per CDC regulations, masks and social distancing will be required.