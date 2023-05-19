Frank “Ducky” J. Dalessio, 90, of Beyer, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the H. John Heinz III Veteran Medical Campus, Pittsburgh.
He was born April 21, 1933, to Joseph and Elsie (Flora) Dalessio, in Beyer.
Ducky served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of the Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of the Shannock Valley VFW Post 6555. Ducky enjoyed watching sports, crossword puzzles, playing bingo and softball, fishing, and hunting. He especially enjoyed spending time at the family camp.
Frank “Ducky” is survived by his wife, Virginia (Wheeler) Dalessio; four daughters, Cathy (Ron) Geist, Elsie (Tom “Pete”) Slovinsky, Diana (Ron) Bellman, Lisa (Ron) Gmys; son Michael (LuAnn) Dalessio; grandchildren Chris, Tina, Michael, Jenna, Joe, Michaela, Tom, Tim, Lyn and Cody; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Samuel “Muck” and Joe Dalessio; and sisters Clotilda “Pitty” Crispen and Virginia Work.
Visitation will be Monday, May 22, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley. Funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. from St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro.
Burial will take place in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Online condolences can be given at www.carson boyer.com.
