A man of faith and dignity who cared deeply for everyone he met, Frank J. Cignetti, 84, of Indiana, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless.
Known affectionately as “Big Guy,” Frank was known across the country as a highly successful college football coach and athletics administrator, but he was so much more. A devoted husband, proud father and grandfather, and loyal friend, Frank spent his life positively impacting those around him.
Those ideals were rooted in Frank’s relationship with God, whom he credited for his life’s blessings. When Frank faced challenges in his life, he leaned on his faith to help him not just pull through but to do it in ways that inspired others. This included a bout with cancer more than 40 years ago that he fought with courage and won with grace, giving others hope that they might overcome their own battles.
Born on Oct. 8, 1937, in Paulton, Washington Township, Westmoreland County, Cignetti was proud of his blue-collar western Pennsylvania roots. The son of Lorenzo and Maria (Andreo) Cignetti, Frank graduated from Washington Township High School in 1955. It was there that he was a star athlete in multiple sports and became affectionately known as “Hoopo” to his classmates. But most important, he met his true love, Marlene Kocon, in high school and she became his bride on Nov. 26, 1960.
Frank’s greatest pride was his family, which includes Marlene and their four children, Curt (Manette), Lisa (Matt) Ciarrocca, Frank Jr. (Ellen) and Theresa (Jason) Koss. Although their father was larger than life to many people who knew him, to his children Frank was “dad” –– a humble man who led by example with quiet grace.
Blessed with 12 grandchildren –– Curtis Jr. (Amy), Carly and Natalie Cignetti; Maria, Christine and Julia Ciarrocca; Alyssa, Gabby, Ella and Frankie Cignetti; and Gianna and Matthew Koss –– after he retired in 2005, Frank enjoyed spending time attending their events and showering them with love. He gained much joy in watching them grow and thrive, and he relished his role as the family patriarch who could be counted on for advice and care when they were needed.
An inspiring man for his integrity and tenacity, Frank was grateful to the selfless medical professionals who helped extend the quality and length of his life so he could fulfill what he saw as God’s mission for him: to inspire and to help. The entire Cignetti family is indebted to those who gave Frank the strength and good health to provide for them –– so they could pursue their dreams.
Frank’s family extended beyond his home. He considered his coaching staff and players his family members, and he was a role model they tried to emulate, using his lessons of toughness, teamwork, honesty and integrity that Frank himself lived by. Over the years, his extended football family grew by generations and to this day it stands as a testament to his life’s work.
Frank believed the best in people and worked to give his coaches and players opportunities –– and sometimes second chances –– so they could follow his lead as a God-fearing man who inspired the people around him.
In his four-decade coaching career, Frank accumulated more than a lot of wins. His belief that a football team was like a family helped him become one of the best coaches in the nation, with his career culminating with induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013. Frank always put the team ahead of his own accomplishments, and his family thanks the men who coached with him, as well as the players, community members, alumni, administration and support staff who helped him become so successful.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a son, Michael; three brothers, Tony, John and Jesse; and two sisters, Angelica and Noda.
A private memorial will be held for the family at Heinz Chapel in Pittsburgh. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Big Guy's memory to the Frank Cignetti Football Endowment at IUP.
