Frank J. Mouser, 88, of Clune, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
He was born on March 21, 1933, in McIntyre, to Joseph and Rose (Kocjan) Mouser.
Frank graduated from Elders Ridge High School in 1951. After high school, he was drafted into the United States Army serving in Korea, obtaining the rank of Sergeant 1st Class in the 14th Infantry Tank Regiment. After his discharge, Frank worked as a machinist for Westinghouse in Blairsville, retiring in 1995 after 40 years of service.
He enjoyed gardening, landscaping, hunting, traveling and spending time with his family, especially his wife Helen, the two of which were inseparable. Frank was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Homer City, and the IBEW.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.
Frank is survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen (Olexa) Mouser; sons, Edward (Cyndi) of Johnstown, Michael (Joan), of Beaver Falls, John (Sherry), of Delaware, and Frank (Kelly), of Indiana; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brothers, John (Inez), Louis (Lillian) and Edward (Pat).
At the family’s request, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. Donations in Frank’s memory may be made to St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellowcreek St., Homer City, PA 15748
