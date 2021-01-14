Frank J. Pina, 85, of Indiana, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born in 1935 in Indiana to John and Josephine Pagano Pina.
Frank was a member of the St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church.
He was employed by Robertshaw Controls for 25 years as a maintenance supervisor. He was also employed at the Indiana Hospital for 18 years until his retirement.
Frank enjoyed gardening, polka dancing and playing accordion.
Surviving are three sons and two daughters, Frank Pina Jr., Indiana; Anthony P. Pina and wife Debbie, Indiana; Cristina M. Wingrove and husband Thomas, Home; Nicholas L. Pina and wife Linda, Sun City, Ariz.; and M. Renee Roane and husband Willard, Eldersburg, Md.; six grandchildren, Vincent and wife Catherine, Cole Moreau, Logan Moreau and wife Raelyn, Anthony Pina, Byron Wingrove and Bethany Pina; one great-granddaughter, Amelia Grace Moreau; and two step-grandchildren, Gene and Lisa Pelegrene.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Loretta Shrauger Pina, in 2011; infant son, Christopher; one brother and two sisters, Joseph Pina, Mary Jane Rumbaugh and Eileen Zelman.
Friends will be received today from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church. Entombment will be made in the St. Bernard Mausoleum.