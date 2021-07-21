Frank J. “Shep” Holuta, 87, of Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at The Gardens in Indiana surrounded by his family.
He was the son of Wasil and Pearl (Paraska) Holuta, born on July 7, 1934, in Heilwood.
Shep retired after 35 years working as a supervisor at Fisher Scientific in Indiana. He served as president of St. Michael’s Orthodox Church in the past and he and his wife worked tirelessly at all the dinners and church functions. Shep never met a person he did not like. His life was dedicated to his children and grandchildren. In his retirement years he loved traveling with his wife and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia (Connacher) Holuta; two sons, Frank E. Holuta and wife Sherry, and Chris M. Holuta and wife Luci; five grandchildren, Brad and wife Katie, Brent and wife Elise, Nick and wife Caitlyn, Matt and fiancée Emily, and Alex; three great-grandchildren, James, Declan and Charlie, and number four due in August.
Shep was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers and sisters; and mother-in-law and father-in-law Mary and Lisle Connacher.
All services will be private. Interment will be made in Greenwood Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to: VNA Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701 or Indiana Little League, PO Box 793, Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be made at www.mcca berooffh.com.