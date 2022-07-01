Frank J. Zbignewich, 95, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Indiana Square Personal Care Home.
He was born Nov. 19, 1926, in Ernest, to Adam and Sabina Zbignewich.
A man who liked spending time outdoors, he enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting as well as canning the vegetables he grew in his garden.
Frank was employed as a coal miner for nearly 42 years, retiring in 1986, and was a member of the United Mine Workers of America.
He was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, as well as the Knights of Columbus Fr. McNeilis Council No. 1481.
Frank is survived by his son Dr. Frank (Karen) Zbignewich, of Indiana; a granddaughter, Meghan; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor (Pennington) Zbignewich in 1993; a sister, Helen Meshanko; and brothers Adam and Edward Zbignewich.
